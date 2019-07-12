Extreme Rules Card Finalized, Note on Expected Attendance

– The announced card for Extreme Rules is final, according to the latest report. The WON reports that the current card (as you can see below) is the final card for the show, with no additional bouts expected to be added.

The site also reports that attendance will “look fine” for Extreme Rules, but that the advance is weak enough that there are two-for-one ticket sales in play and that it will likely draw the lowest WWE PPV audience for Philadelphia in recent memory. That said, is expected to be far better than the attendance for Stomping Grounds, which was said to be around 6,000.

The final card is:

* WWE Universal and Raw Women’s Championship Winners Take All Match: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins vs. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Handicap Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Rowan & Daniel Bryan vs. Xavier Woods & Big E vs. Heavy Machinery

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival vs. The Usos

* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Ricochet

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese

* No Holds Barred Match: Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker & Roman Reigns

* Last Man Standing Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

* Aleister Black vs. Cesaro