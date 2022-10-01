Extreme Rules Contract Signing Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has added a contract signing to next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on Smackdown that Bianca Belair and Bayley will sign the contract for their Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match at Extreme Rules on Monday’s show.

The updated lineup for Raw is:

* Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

* Johnny Gargano vs. Otis

* Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai

* Judgment Day confronts AJ Styles

* Bianca Belair and Bayley sign their Extreme Rules contract