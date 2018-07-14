Backstage Rumor on the Extreme Rules Main Event (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)

– Cagesideseats.com released a new rumor roundup today with a rumor about the main event for Sunday’s Extreme Rules event. Earlier this week, WrestleVotes reported that the plan as of last Monday was to have the Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley match as the main event for the show.

However, the rumor from WrestleVotes hints at a rather vague “push” to have the Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler rematch as the main event as well, “but that’s unlikely.” The rumor reads, “There was (maybe still is) a push to have Rollins vs Ziggler Iron Man in that spot but that’s unlikely.” It also adds, “Almost no support for Styles vs Rusev, which says something about that program.”

Before we get a lot of angry comments, yes, it is a bit of a vague rumor that only hints about a push that “maybe” still exists regarding a possible change to the main event for the show. The reason we are reporting the rumor is because it has been published by Cageside Seats, which is part of SB Nation and Vox Media. Additionally, the WrestleVotes Twitter account has broken some major news stories regarding WWE with great accuracy in the past, such as WWE pay-per-view events becoming dual-branded again.