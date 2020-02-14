WWE Rumored to be Prepping for Small Attendance at Extreme Rules 2020

– It looks like WWE might not be expecting a large attendance for this year’s Extreme Rules event. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the map layout for the show looks “scary,” and it appears WWE is not expecting a big attendance number for the show. As previously reported, WWE recently revealed the details for this year’s Extreme Rules show. The event is scheduled for the SAP Center in San Jose, California on July 19.

According to the Observer report, WWE is only setting up the show for a very small number of attendees. Previously, ticket sales events such as this would have the whole building open. Instead, promotions such as AEW and WWE are now trying to pack up certain sections of the venues for TV to make them look full. So, they only reportedly put a certain percentage of the sections on sale. As those seats fill up, the section is opened up more.

Last year’s Extreme Rules was held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WWE did not announce the attendance figures for the event, but it drew a reported attendance of 12,800 people, per the Observer at the time.