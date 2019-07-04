Wells Fargo Center Offering Buy-1-Get-1-Free Tickets for Extreme Rules Today

– According to PWInsider, The Wells Fargo Center is currently offering a July 4th special sale for WWE Extreme Rules 2019 tickets. Fans are reportedly now able to buy 1 ticket and get a second free. Fans can access the promotion RIGHT HERE.

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 is set for Sunday, July 14. The event will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.