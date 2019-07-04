wrestling / News

Wells Fargo Center Offering Buy-1-Get-1-Free Tickets for Extreme Rules Today

July 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Seth Rollins Becky Lynch Baron Corbin Lacey Evans Extreme Rules

– According to PWInsider, The Wells Fargo Center is currently offering a July 4th special sale for WWE Extreme Rules 2019 tickets. Fans are reportedly now able to buy 1 ticket and get a second free. Fans can access the promotion RIGHT HERE.

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 is set for Sunday, July 14. The event will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Extreme Rules, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading