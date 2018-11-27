Extreme Wrestling Legends PPV Series Getting DVD Release

PWInsider reports that the Extreme Wrestling Legends PPV series will be released on DVD next month, with four titles arriving on December 11. The series was created and produced by former ECW General Manager and Urban Wrestling Federation owner Steve Karel and Stonecutter Media Ltd. It uses content from Stonecutter’s video library and libraries that Karel has licensed or acquired through the years. It goes back to the early 2000s and includes matches that have never been released. Pre-sales are available on Amazon.

Extreme Wrestling Legends: Public Enemy The Extreme Originators RIP

*The Public Enemy vs Joey Matthews & Christina York

*The Public Enemy vs Ian & Axl Rotten

*Tribute to Flyboy Rocco Rock

*Johnny Grunge vs Rockin Rebel

Extreme Wrestling Legends: The Violent Sabu

*Sabu vs “Pitbull” Gary Wolf

*Sabu vs Jerry Lynn

*Sabu vs Al Snow

Extreme Wrestling Legends: New Jack & Sandman, Extreme Bloodshed:

*The Sandman & Bill Alfonso vs. Sabu & Tod Gordon.

*Sandman vs Raven with Jack Victory

*New Jack vs. The Sandman vs. Sabu.

Extreme Wrestling Legends: Rob Van Dam & Raven, The Original Feud

*Raven vs Pitbull Gary Wolf in a Dog Collar Match.

*Rob Van Dam vs. Balls Mahoney

*Raven vs. The Sandman

*Rob Van Dam vs. Nova