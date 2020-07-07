Eye For An Eye Match Official For The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

Rey Mysterio is going to try to literally rip Seth Rollins’ eye out at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. During tonight’s episode of Raw, Mysterio and Aleister Black defeated Rollins and Murphy in a bout that would see the winner choose the stipulation for their Horror Show at Extreme Rules match.

Mysterio won the match and announced that their match would be “Eye for an Eye,” telling Rollins, “You damaged my eye and then went after my son’s eye? I’m gonna take it a step further and pull your eye out with my bare hands.”

The exact details of the stipulation isn’t yet clear. We’ll have a full updated card for the PPV, which takes place on July 19th, after Raw.