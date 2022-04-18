Ezekiel Doesn’t Know Where Elias Is, Explains Why No One’s Heard Of Him

Ezekiel showed up on Raw earlier this month, and in response to questions about his older brother Elias he says he doesn’t know anything about his going missing. Ezekiel made an appearance the Pat McAfee Show and you can see a couple highlights below, per Fightful:

On where Elias is: “It’s been months since I’ve seen my brother. I miss the guy. Despite all the trouble he liked to cause, he was actually quite a good brother to me. I miss him, but he’s out doing his own thing. He’ll pop back up when it feels right. In the meantime, I’m here. I’m his younger brother and I’m having a great time in the WWE.”

On how his family feels about Elias going mussing: “The family was a bit torn up, but this is Elias. This is what he does. On the other end, they are so proud of me, they’re so excited. They can’t wait to see me. They gather around the TV for Monday Night Raw, just like I used to when I would watch Elias. It’s a great full circle.”

On why no one’s heard of him before: “Elias was embarrassed of me. It was always my dream to be a WWE Superstar. He got there first, he did his thing, I was proud of him, but he knew I was coming up the ranks and I was going to be there one day and it seems like he held that against me.”

On how he joined WWE: “I’m very fortunate. I ran into one of the higher ups here at WWE, I introduced myself, ‘Ezekiel, Elias’ younger brother, he told me to stop by Raw.’ Sure enough, it was right after [WrestleMania], so I showed up at Raw, Kev was out there doing his thing, so I figured, ‘Let me go out and introduce myself.’ The company has just accepted me as one of their own. It’s great.”