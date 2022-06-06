Ezekiel Wants To Win WWE Tag Team Championships With Elias

Ezekiel has a couple big goals in WWE, and one of them is to win the Tag Team Championships with his brother Elias. Of course, there are some who question if Ezekiel and Elias are the same person or not (if you found your way to this article and you aren’t keeping up with WWE, they are), but Elias told NBC Sports Boston late last week before yesterday’s Hell in a Cell that he would love to have a tag title reign with his brother. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc):

On possibly winning the Tag Team Titles with Elias: “Me and [Elias], tag team champions, I can’t imagine anything better than that. Me and Elias, we’ve not talked now for quite a few weeks. I’d love to know where he is. I’d love to have him come out to Monday Night Raw and let’s just get into it. Let’s just be the tag team we always dreamed of.”

Considering Ezekiel is played by Elias, them winning the Tag Team Championships may be a hard feat for WWE to pull off. Kevin Owens has been out to prove that Ezekiel is actually Elias since Ezekiel debuted on WWE TV. Owens and Ezekiel had their first match last On why Owens is so adamant on trying to prove that he’s Elias: “I haven’t had the chance to have a sit-down chat with Kevin. Perhaps he just misses my older brother the same way I miss my older brother and maybe we can connect on that.”

On his goals in WWE: “I’ve got two big dreams. One is being Tag Team Champions with my older brother, that’s the ultimate dream and then whoever we face, cool with me. And then the other one is Edge.”