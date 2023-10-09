F1RST Sort-Of-Toberfest Results 10.7.23: Minnesota Wrecking Zoo In Main Event, More

F1RST Wrestling’s Sort-Of-Toberfest took place on Saturday night in Minneapolis, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:

* El Funky Fox def. Kyle Pro

* NDS def. Honey Hive

* Jordan def. Damon Spriggle

* Shane Black def. Arik Cannon

* Free-Range Kara def. Victor Analog

* Bill Williams def. Kal Creed

* Dak Draper def. Badger Briggs

* The Minnesota Wrecking Zoo def. Lorebin Cometh