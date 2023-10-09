wrestling / News
F1RST Sort-Of-Toberfest Results 10.7.23: Minnesota Wrecking Zoo In Main Event, More
October 8, 2023 | Posted by
F1RST Wrestling’s Sort-Of-Toberfest took place on Saturday night in Minneapolis, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:
* El Funky Fox def. Kyle Pro
* NDS def. Honey Hive
* Jordan def. Damon Spriggle
* Shane Black def. Arik Cannon
* Free-Range Kara def. Victor Analog
* Bill Williams def. Kal Creed
* Dak Draper def. Badger Briggs
* The Minnesota Wrecking Zoo def. Lorebin Cometh
A nice fall afternoon. Another one tomorrow with @f1rstwrestling pic.twitter.com/oZuT4P4C7D
— Nick Santrizos (@SNTRZPHOTO) October 8, 2023
Take a bite out of @DarinCorbin pic.twitter.com/PO1MGMq5DR
— Kyle Olson (@KnockedOutFilms) October 7, 2023