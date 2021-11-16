wrestling / News
F1RST Unleashed Results: Christopher Daniels vs. Ariya Daivari, More
F1RST Wrestling held their Unleashed show on Sunday night main evented by Christopher Daniels vs. Ariya Daivari. You can see the full results for the show below, per Fightful and @JustinPepsiMan:
* F1RST Wrestling Uptown VFW Championship Match: Devon Monroe def. Arik Cannon (c) to win the title.
#ANDNEW . . .@TheDevonMonroe is your NEW @UptownVFW champion!!!#F1RSTUNLEASHED pic.twitter.com/yJIhbb8QsB
— F1RST Wrestling (@f1rstwrestling) November 15, 2021
* No DQ Match: Darin Corbin def. Effy
I think @DarinCorbin may have outwitted @EFFYlives on this one. Egads! #unleashed pic.twitter.com/ac5uv1QSsD
— Chris Harrington (@mookieghana) November 15, 2021
* Skye Blue def. Brooke Valentine, Free-Range Kara and Heather Reckless
* Bryan Keith def. Frontman Jah
* Dante Martin def. Aramis
* Billie Starkz def. Hyan
* Renny D def. Brandon Gore, Shane Black, Dan The Dad, Rylie Jackson, and Atomic Thunder Superfrog
* Christopher Daniels def. Ariya Daivari
