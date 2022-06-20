wrestling / News

F1RST Wrestling Announces Show To Take Place At Mall Of America

June 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
F1RST Wrestling Mall of America Image Credit: F1RST Wrestling

F1RST Wrestling is headed to the home of the first WCW Nitro: Mall Of America. The promotion announced on Sunday that they will host an event titled Saturday Night Nitro on September 10th at the famed mall in Bloomington, Minnesota as you can see below.

The Mall, which opened in 1992, was the site of the first episode of Nitro back in September of 1995.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

F1rst Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading