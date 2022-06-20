wrestling / News
F1RST Wrestling Announces Show To Take Place At Mall Of America
June 19, 2022 | Posted by
F1RST Wrestling is headed to the home of the first WCW Nitro: Mall Of America. The promotion announced on Sunday that they will host an event titled Saturday Night Nitro on September 10th at the famed mall in Bloomington, Minnesota as you can see below.
The Mall, which opened in 1992, was the site of the first episode of Nitro back in September of 1995.
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨
Professional Wrestling returns to the @mallofamerica!
Saturday
September 10th, 2022
F1RST Wrestling Presents;
SATURDAY NIGHT NITRO#SaturdayNightNitro 🔥 #MOA30 pic.twitter.com/0WX951zoL2
— F1RST Wrestling (@f1rstwrestling) June 20, 2022
