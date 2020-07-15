wrestling / News

F1rst Wrestling Announces Cancellations for Upcoming Events

July 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
F1rst Wrestling

– F1rst Wrestling out of Minnesota announced this week that the promotion has cancelled a number of events. You can view those announcement tweets below.

The cancellations include events on July 23, September 19, and October 15. Per the announcement, “Fans w/ tickets to the 07/23 and/or 10/15 (rescheduled 04/09) events… Refunds will be processed automatically, & you should start seeing these in the next 2-2.5 Weeks. We very much appreciate your patience, and understanding. Be kind to each other, & stay safe out there!”

