F1RST Wrestling Live Results 05.18.23: Darius Martin Battles Bryan Keith

May 20, 2023

F1RST Wrestling held a live event this past Thursday at the James Ballentine VFW in Minneapolis, MN. You can see results below, via Kobalt Orpheus:

* Uptown VFW Championship: Devon Monroe (c) def. Jordan Oliver

* “Frontman” Jah-C def. Shane Black, Rylie Jackson and Atomic Super Thunderfrog

* Hyan def. Free-Range Kara

* Wrestlepalooza Championship: Darin Corbin (c) def. Brandon Gore

* Renny D def. Connor Hopkins, Funky Fox and “Just” Jordan

* Badger Briggs def. Edith Surreal

* Darius Martin def. Bryan Keith

