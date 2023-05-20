wrestling / News
F1RST Wrestling Live Results 05.18.23: Darius Martin Battles Bryan Keith
F1RST Wrestling held a live event this past Thursday at the James Ballentine VFW in Minneapolis, MN. You can see results below, via Kobalt Orpheus:
* Uptown VFW Championship: Devon Monroe (c) def. Jordan Oliver
* “Frontman” Jah-C def. Shane Black, Rylie Jackson and Atomic Super Thunderfrog
* Hyan def. Free-Range Kara
* Wrestlepalooza Championship: Darin Corbin (c) def. Brandon Gore
* Renny D def. Connor Hopkins, Funky Fox and “Just” Jordan
* Badger Briggs def. Edith Surreal
* Darius Martin def. Bryan Keith
TWITTER [CHIRPBIRDICON] EXCLUSIVE!
Brought to you by: @DISPATCHmsp @FRONTMANJAH watches tonight’s Main Event, and shares his thoughts… pic.twitter.com/9XS1QacByK
— F1RST Wrestling (@f1rstwrestling) May 19, 2023
TWITTER [CHIRPBIRDICON] EXCLUSIVE!
Brought to you by: @DISPATCHmsp #WRESTLEPALOOZA Champion @DarinCorbin addresses the naysayers, and @UptownVFW Champion @TheDevonMonroe… pic.twitter.com/sWfarCiCQp
— F1RST Wrestling (@f1rstwrestling) May 19, 2023
More proof that @DarinCorbin needs to skirt the rules to win against @OfficialBGore @f1rstwrestling pic.twitter.com/t32hTRUUEe
— holdinferd (@holdinferd) May 19, 2023
Thanks for everyone who came to our 🚨SOLD🚨OUT🚨 @f1rstwrestling show last night at @UptownVFW!
Tickets to our next shows at @clutchbrewco and @FirstAvenue are 🌟ON🌟SALE🌟NOW🌟: https://t.co/iORyeBCpEv pic.twitter.com/mAAsrOYt2X
— John Maddening (Al, Phở Mail) (@johnmaddening) May 19, 2023