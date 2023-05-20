wrestling / News

F1RST Wrestling Live Results 05.18.23: Darius Martin Battles Bryan Keith

May 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
F1rst Wrestling

F1RST Wrestling held a live event this past Thursday at the James Ballentine VFW in Minneapolis, MN. You can see results below, via Kobalt Orpheus:

* Uptown VFW Championship: Devon Monroe (c) def. Jordan Oliver
* “Frontman” Jah-C def. Shane Black, Rylie Jackson and Atomic Super Thunderfrog
* Hyan def. Free-Range Kara
* Wrestlepalooza Championship: Darin Corbin (c) def. Brandon Gore
* Renny D def. Connor Hopkins, Funky Fox and “Just” Jordan
* Badger Briggs def. Edith Surreal
* Darius Martin def. Bryan Keith

