F1RST Wrestling: Live! Results 3.18.22: Title for Title Match, More
F1RST Wrestling held its latest show on Saturday night, with a Title for Title match and more. You can check out the results from the show, courtesy of Fightful:
* Just Jordan def. Connor Hopkins, Kevin Ku and Shane Black
* Renny D def. Lucas Calhoun
* Big O. Possum and Funky Fox def. The 5-0 (Officer Rob Justice & Officer Gunner DeLaw
* Delirious def. Frontman Jah-C
* Brandon Gore def. Rylie Jackson and Bryan Keith
* Badger Briggs def. Blair Onyx, Free-Range Kara and Allie Katch
* Title For Title Match: Devon Monroe fought to a no contest when Heavy Metal Lore interfered.
* Devon Monroe and Effy def. Darin Corbin and Heavy Metal Lore
TWITTER EXCLUSIVE!
Wait… Did @OfficialBGore understand what @ROHDelirious just said? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4Fq3xfUrlL
— F1RST Wrestling (@f1rstwrestling) March 19, 2023
TWITTER EXCLUSIVE!
DO-SI-DO. . . C’mon, @SNRRKK! 🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/njV441yaLn
— F1RST Wrestling (@f1rstwrestling) March 19, 2023
TWITTER EXCLUSIVE!
SURPRISE! @EFFYlives IS HERE!!! pic.twitter.com/u7ZJBghrnu
— F1RST Wrestling (@f1rstwrestling) March 19, 2023