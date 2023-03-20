F1RST Wrestling: Live! Results 3.18.22: Title for Title Match, More

F1RST Wrestling held its latest show on Saturday night, with a Title for Title match and more. You can check out the results from the show, courtesy of Fightful:

* Just Jordan def. Connor Hopkins, Kevin Ku and Shane Black

* Renny D def. Lucas Calhoun

* Big O. Possum and Funky Fox def. The 5-0 (Officer Rob Justice & Officer Gunner DeLaw

* Delirious def. Frontman Jah-C

* Brandon Gore def. Rylie Jackson and Bryan Keith

* Badger Briggs def. Blair Onyx, Free-Range Kara and Allie Katch

* Title For Title Match: Devon Monroe fought to a no contest when Heavy Metal Lore interfered.

* Devon Monroe and Effy def. Darin Corbin and Heavy Metal Lore