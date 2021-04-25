wrestling / News
F1RST Wrestling Show 1 Results 4.25.21: IWTV Title On the Line, More
F1RST Wrestling held a show on Sunday night in St. Paul, Minnesota with the IWTV Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:
* Dante Martin won a 3-Way Match over Don’t Die Miles and Cole Radrick by pinning Radrick after a 450 Splash.
* Rylie Jackson pinned Jordan after a poke in the eyes and a backlash.
* Devon Monroe vs. Uptown VFW Champion Arik Cannon went to a no-contest when the referee was went down, followed by Darin Corbin attacking both men.
* IWTV Champion Lee Moriarty beat Starboy Charlie by submission.
* The Carver pinned Kal Creed after a curb stomp.
* Blair Onyx won a 4-Way Match over Billie Starkz, Hyan, and Trish Adora by pinning Starkz.
