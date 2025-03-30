F1rst Wrestling Unleashed Results 3.28.25: Wrestlepalooza Title Match, More

F1rst Wrestling’s Unleashed event took place on Friday night, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the Minneapolis show below, per Fightful:

* Jordan def. Free-Range Kara

* None More Violent def. The Hype

* Mr. Williams def. Rudy Hell

* Uptown VFW Championship Match: Hyan def. Brandon Gore

* Atomic Super Thunderfrog & Big O. Possum def. The Midwest Assassins

* Ryan Cruz def. Badger Briggs

* Wrestlepalooza Championship Match: Devon Monroe def. Hartenbower, Shane Black, Jah-C, Darin Corbin, and Matt Honey