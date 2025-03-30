wrestling / News
F1rst Wrestling Unleashed Results 3.28.25: Wrestlepalooza Title Match, More
March 30, 2025 | Posted by
F1rst Wrestling’s Unleashed event took place on Friday night, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the Minneapolis show below, per Fightful:
* Jordan def. Free-Range Kara
* None More Violent def. The Hype
* Mr. Williams def. Rudy Hell
* Uptown VFW Championship Match: Hyan def. Brandon Gore
* Atomic Super Thunderfrog & Big O. Possum def. The Midwest Assassins
* Ryan Cruz def. Badger Briggs
* Wrestlepalooza Championship Match: Devon Monroe def. Hartenbower, Shane Black, Jah-C, Darin Corbin, and Matt Honey
Thank you, Minneapolis! ❤️
We are SOLD OUT tonight at the @UptownVFW! pic.twitter.com/Hy6nbwyFve
— F1RST Wrestling (@f1rstwrestling) March 29, 2025