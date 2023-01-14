wrestling / News
F1RST Wrestling Wrestlepalooza Results 1.13.23: Joey Janela, Effy, Warhorse, & Allie Katch in Action
– F1RST Wrestling presented Wrestlepalooza last night at the Ave Nightclub in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Results from the event are now available, per Jake Drury and Fightful:
* Show opened with Santa being beaten up by Mortimer Plumtree
* Bussy (Effy & Allie Katch) beat Warhorse & Dan the Dad
* Ryan Cruz vs. Brandon Gore ended in a no-contest after Gore knocked himself out after a moonsault.
* Gore later announced on social media that he will be okay.
* Wrestlepalooza Championship: Darin Corbin (c) beat Heavy Metal Lore, Shane Black, Lince Dorado, Kyle Pro, and Scott Story to retain the title.
* No DQ: Renny D beat Super Atomic Thunder Frog
* Badger Briggs beat Free Range Kara and Brooke Valentine
* Bryan Keith beat Joey Janela
* Uptown VFW Championship: Devon Monroe (c) beat Rylie Jackson to retain the title.
* Komander beat Gringo Loco, ASF and Arez
