F1RST Wrestling Wrestlepalooza XVIII Results: Ariya Daivari, Jordynne Grace, Danhausen, More

F1RST Wrestling held their Wrestlepalooza XVIII show on Friday night in Minneapolis, Minnesota featuring Ariya Daivari vs. Arik Cannon in the main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Dante Martin def. Devon Monroe and Starboy Charlie

* Badger Briggs def. Free-Range Kara

* Darin Corbin def. Danhausen

* Jordynne Grace def. Billie Starkz

* Super Thunderfrog def. Brandon Gore and Renny D and Rob Justice and Rylie Jackson and Scott Story

* Ariya Daivari def. Arik Cannon