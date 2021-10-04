wrestling / News
F1RST Wrestling Wrestlepalooza XVIII Results: Ariya Daivari, Jordynne Grace, Danhausen, More
F1RST Wrestling held their Wrestlepalooza XVIII show on Friday night in Minneapolis, Minnesota featuring Ariya Daivari vs. Arik Cannon in the main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
* Dante Martin def. Devon Monroe and Starboy Charlie
* Badger Briggs def. Free-Range Kara
* Darin Corbin def. Danhausen
When the bestie arrives @DanhausenAD 🖤🖤 #WRESTLEPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/Da8Jb3jjyC
— Tamtam Bigelow 🦄 (@tamtambigelow) October 2, 2021
* Jordynne Grace def. Billie Starkz
WHEN YOUR WRESTLING KID AND YOUR FIRST LOVE GO TOE TO TOE #WRESTLEPALOOZA @BillieStarkz @JordynneGrace @f1rstwrestling pic.twitter.com/PkNJmh9QV9
— Tamtam Bigelow 🦄 (@tamtambigelow) October 2, 2021
* Super Thunderfrog def. Brandon Gore and Renny D and Rob Justice and Rylie Jackson and Scott Story
* Ariya Daivari def. Arik Cannon
THAT FUCKING POP!!!!! @AriyaDaivari and @arikcannon BRINGING DOWN THE FUCKING HOUSE!!!! @f1rstwrestling #WRESTLEPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/0FFpqQ57lO
— Tamtam Bigelow 🦄 (@tamtambigelow) October 2, 2021
A couple polaroids from last nights #WRESTLEPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/HcNi3lKGu7
— Kyle Olson (@KnockedOutFilms) October 2, 2021