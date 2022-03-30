F1RST Wrestling Wrestlepalooza XVIII Results: Title Changes Hands, More

F1RST Wrestling held Wrestlepalooza XVIII on Sunday night with the Wrestlepalooza Championship changing hands and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful and Jake Drury:

* Wrestlepalooza Championship Match: Ariya Daivari defeated Darius Martin

* Scramble Match: Thunderfrogger defeated Rylie Jackson, Heavy Metal Lore, Arik Cannon, Brandon Gore, and Jah C

* Skye Blue defeated Shazza McKenzie

* Uptown VFW Championship: Devon Monroe defeated Bryan Keith

* Billie Starkz defeated Free Range Kara

* Darin Corbin defeated Warhorse

* Dante Martin defeated Arez and Aramis