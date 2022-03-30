wrestling / News
F1RST Wrestling Wrestlepalooza XVIII Results: Title Changes Hands, More
F1RST Wrestling held Wrestlepalooza XVIII on Sunday night with the Wrestlepalooza Championship changing hands and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful and Jake Drury:
* Wrestlepalooza Championship Match: Ariya Daivari defeated Darius Martin
#ANDNEW . . . TWO-TIME!!!#WRESTLEPALOOZA Champion:
Sheik @AriyaDaivari pic.twitter.com/KcM3OzB0ae
— F1RST Wrestling (@f1rstwrestling) March 28, 2022
* Scramble Match: Thunderfrogger defeated Rylie Jackson, Heavy Metal Lore, Arik Cannon, Brandon Gore, and Jah C
HEY YO! 🖤#WRESTLEPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/4itLX6J64L
— Arik Cannon (@arikcannon) March 28, 2022
* Skye Blue defeated Shazza McKenzie
* Uptown VFW Championship: Devon Monroe defeated Bryan Keith
* Billie Starkz defeated Free Range Kara
* Darin Corbin defeated Warhorse
* Dante Martin defeated Arez and Aramis
Great way to end #WRESTLEPALOOZA with the crowd chanting “Please Come Back!” @f1rstwrestling @FirstAvenue pic.twitter.com/xZIM6tOGEY
— Alex Payne (@amvpayne) March 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Rumored Conflict Between MJF & Tony Khan, Details On Recent Conversation
- Eric Bischoff On His Memories Of Scott Hall Outside The Ring, How Hall’s WCW Nitro Debut Changed Wrestling
- Bret Hart Reflects On Steve Austin Match At WWE WrestleMania 13, Talks Austin Wrestling At WrestleMania 38
- MJF, Mick Foley, Trish Stratus and Others React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars