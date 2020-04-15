Fabian Aichner On What to Expect From Him on This Week’s NXT, Being in Imperium & More

Fabian Aichner discussed his match with Finn Balor on this week’s NXT in a new interview with PWInsider. You can check out some highlights below:

On how he’s doing and if he’s excited to get back to work with this week’s match: “I’m doing great, thanks for asking and yes, absolutely, because this whole quarantine and lock down kind of, I miss the action. I miss being in the ring, so I’m really, really looking forward to stepping inside the squared circle tomorrow night.”

On his match with Finn Balor on NXT: “To me it’s… Finn is among the biggest names that I’ve ever wrestled, with Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens when we did Raw last year. But a match like that always takes me back to when I started working or started training for wrestling. Because obviously you think ahead to the future and you wonder what it’s like to be in the ring with those big names. Now, that day’s here. And the guy who trained me, Alex Wright, he told me from day one in this business, there’s only so many opportunities that are going to come your way and you have to take advantage of them because they might not come again. And I look at tomorrow as exactly that. It’s an opportunity for me to show on an even bigger scale what I can do against one of the biggest superstars in WWE right now. We all know Finn wants a piece of Walter, but in order to get that United Kingdom championship from Walter, he has to go through me and I’ll bring my A game and I won’t make it easy for him.”

On what being in Imperium has meant to him: “Yeah, I think absolutely. I mean, I think the reason why everything in Imperium work so well is A, because the timing was right and B, because everything is a natural fit. So before I got to NXT and before this whole round with Imperium and Marcel, I was actually used to being single’s wrestler like 99% of the time. So it was a little different stepping from there into like a permanent tag team. But the chemistry between Marcel and I in the ring was undeniable. So I think it was a perfect fit, and the matches just went great. We got the timing more right every single time we stepped in the ring. And then, like I said before, it’s all about timing. I always believe everything happens for a reason in life. So the move from NXT to NXT UK and Walter coming in at the same time, it was just like, again, a natural fit. And then Wolf joining us, it was just like it was a perfect fit and I think that’s why Imperium is rocking and rolling right now. Like I said, I think I really did find my place in Imperium, getting more comfortable, more confident every time we step into the ring. So I think NXT and NXT UK, I think Imperium is a big asset to both shows and I think we’re the only ones right now that actually doing both. So, that just goes to show to the reach of Imperium. And I really do think that sky’s the limit for us.”

On why fans should be paying more attention to NXT UK: “I think, like you said with the Cruiserweight Classic, NXT UK, I think it’s a great platform for talent in the UK to show their skills. Right now on television with B team sports. And I think it’s just a matter of getting more eyeballs on the product. Obviously it was the same at NXT. You have to start somewhere, right? So NXT UK is in progress right now. It’s getting bigger every single time an episode airs, we’ll get more eyeballs on the product, which is exactly what we want. And I think, I really do believe that NXT UK has the potential to become as big, if not bigger than the current NXT right now. But it just takes time. It doesn’t happen… Rome wasn’t built in a day. So, same as with a NXT in the U.S. It just takes a little bit time. But everybody over there has a crazy working spirit. Everybody’s sticking together and Imperium is over there, and I think we’re doing a pretty good job of getting more eyeballs on the product and we’re going to keep rocking and rolling until we get there.”

On what to expect of him for this week’s episode: “Well, they can definitely expect my A-Game. Like I said before, this is one of those big opportunities and I could not live with myself knowing that I could’ve done more in that match. So I’m going to give it my all and I’ll give Finn a hard time going through me.”

On his message to his fans back in Italy: “Thank you very much. Yeah, I just hope everybody back in Italy and all around the world is staying safe. Stick to the rules, stay inside and always remember the matter is sacred.”