Facade Announces He Suffered A Torn MCL and PCL

In a post on Twitter, independent wrestler Facade announced that he tore his MCL and PCL taping a match for Ohio Valley Wrestling before Thanksgiving.

He wrote: “Had a follow up appointment to review MRI and other tests yesterday. As it turns out, I have a torn MCL & PCL. Some folks have some questions & I’ll do my best to inform you. The injury happened the Tuesday before Thanksgiving during an OVW untelevised match. I got a little frazzled, I allowed myself to lose focus & I injured myself. After my initial doctor’s appointment, I honored the remaining 6 of my commitments. Thankfully the promotions and my opponents were all very understanding.

The normal recovery time for this kind of injury is about 6 months. The surgeon asked to see clips of some of the things I had been doing since I got injured and he was laughing, punching my arm and calling me a crazy son of a gun. He also said I shouldn’t be able to do what I’m doing & given my current mobility we’re hoping my recovery is far sooner than that. I’m in good hands. 15 years and this is the 1st major injury, so I can’t complain. I was really worried this last handful of matches were still up to the #NeonNinja standards.

I had 122 matches this year, but it only took a second to make a mistake & put you in check. This was mine. Keep your eyes peeled as the Dani Mo star continues to rise. Until then I will be sending my love from afar.