Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has added the Face Of The Revolution ladder match and more to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that Konosuke Takeshita, Ortiz, Komander, Sammy Guevara, Powerhouse Hobbs, Eddie Kingston, and AR Fox will compete for the Face of the Revolution moniker on Wednesday’s show.

In addition, Matt Hardy will battle HOOK while Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Big Bill. Toni Storm will face off with Riho, while Chris Jericho takes on Peter Avalon.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live Wednesday on TBS, is:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Big Bill

* FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Matt Hardy

* Toni Storm vs. Riho

* Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon

* Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ortiz vs. Komander vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Eddie Kingston vs. AR Fox

* Casino Tag Team Battle Royale: Competitors TBA

* We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson and MJF