Face of the Revolution Qualifier & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a few new matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Orange Cassidy will face Anthony Bowens in a Face of the Revolution qualifying match, while Serena Deeb will have another five minute challenge. In addition, Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa will sign their contract for their AEW Women’s Title match at AEW Revolution.

