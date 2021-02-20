wrestling / News
Face of the Revolution Qualifier Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a qualifying match for the Face of the Revolution for next week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced on Friday that Rey Fenix will face Lance Archer next Wednesday, with the winner earning a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match at AEW Revolution for a future TNT Title match.
The updated lineup for next week’s Dynamite is:
* Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix
* Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy
* Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler
* The Varsity Blondes vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
* Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti
* Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Match:Anna Jay vs. Dr. Britt Baker
This Wednesday, February 24 at 8pm on @tntdrama, #LanceArcher faces recent partner @ReyFenixMx in a #FaceOfRevolution Ladder match qualifier. Who will compete vs. @CodyRhodes, @ScorpioSky, & @PENTAELZEROM for a shot at the TNT Title! Find out on an #AllNew #AEWDynamite this week! pic.twitter.com/qLanbU9Rnc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2021
