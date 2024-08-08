wrestling / News

Face to Face & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

August 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 8-14-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced the first match and segment for next week’s Dynamite. The company announced the following on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs live Wednesday night on TBS:

* Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli face-to-face

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading