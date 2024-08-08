wrestling / News
Face to Face & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
August 7, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced the first match and segment for next week’s Dynamite. The company announced the following on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs live Wednesday night on TBS:
* Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli face-to-face
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Discusses Challenges Of Accepting Retirement, His WWE Role Changing
- Bryan Danielson Discusses How His Feelings Towards Vince McMahon Have Changed
- Britt Baker Responds to Recent Rumors of Backstage Incident With MJF
- Backstage Notes From Post-SummerSlam Episode of WWE Raw, Dakota Kai Update