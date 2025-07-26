Special ‘Fade to Black’ Edition of TNA Slammiversary Debuts on Monday

TNA Wrestling has announced that a special ‘Fade to Black’ edition of Slammiversary: Fade To Black will premiere on Monday. It will be available exclusively for TNA+ annual VIP members. It’s described as a “first-of-its-kind, cinematic experience that fuses the rawness of live sports with the emotion and spectacle of professional wrestling.”

The video’s narration noted: “There’s a moment right after the final bell rings when the noise dies and the silence sets in. No entrance music, just the truth, your heartbeat, your regrets, and the weight of what you gave and what you lost. On July 20th at UBS Arena in New York, a statement was made, and when a statement’s made in this city, the world listens. The fans have spoken. The world took notice. And now we look back at the night that will define the future of a company. This is where the show ends and the truth begins. TNA Wrestling proudly presents Slammiversary: Fade to Black.”