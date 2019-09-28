‘Fake Razor Ramon’ Rick Bognar Dead At 49

The Cauliflower Alley Club has announced that Rick Bognar, who is best known for playing the fake Razor Ramon in the WWF and Big Titan in FMW in Japan, has passed away at the age of 49. They wrote:

The CAC would like to pass our condolences to the family and friends of Rick Bognar aka Big Titan from FMW and “Fake Razor Ramon” in the WWF. Per his brother, Rick passed away suddenly at the age of 49 back on the 20th of September. A great speaker, he will be sorely missed pic.twitter.com/0xloNEptry — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) September 28, 2019

Bognar was in FMW from 1988 to 1994, where he won multiple championships, including tag title reigns with The Gladiator. He also had a brief appearance in ECW and Genichiro Tenryu’s WAR before he wound up in the WWF. He was given the fake Razor Ramon gimmick after Scott Hall went to WCW, as WWF still owned the rights to the Razor gimmick. He was paired with a fake Diesel, played by Glenn “Kane” Jacobs. The fans rejected it and it didn’t last long, with Bognar eventually leaving in 1997. He then went to NJPW and suffered a neck injury, never feeling the same after. His last match was in 1999.

411 would like to give our condolences to his family, friends and fans.