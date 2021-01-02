Fake Twitter Accounts Created For Brodie Lee’s Family, Amanda Huber and AEW Talent Warn Fans

AEW stars, along with Amanda Huber, are warning fans not to follow an account which is posing as her son, eight-year-old Brodie. Hubert posted images on her Instagram story of tweets from an account of her son, as well as an account of her, pointing out that they are fake.

She wrote: “Brodie has no social media accounts. This is so weird and just gross. Never in his life has Brodie called me ‘mommy’ and it’s bizarre to read. Please, if you feel yourself creating a fake account for an 8 year old for attention, please go to therapy and get the help you need. I’m serious. Therapy is amazing and world changing. It’s changed my life personally. Also… this isn’t ok. A fake account pretending to be me is reporting the fake account of someone pretending to be my 8 year old….. what? I have Twitter but I hardly use it and it’s been private for YEARS.”

Meanwhile, AEW noted on Twitter: “If there is ever an “official / real” account for anyone associated with @AEW it would be promoted and followed by AEW. Beware of individuals pretending to be members of the Huber family.”

Stu Grayson added: “Do not follow this account it’s a fake. Unfortunately it seems like people can’t stop themselves from being assholes.”

Both accounts have since been deleted.

