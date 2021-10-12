Fallah Bahh Advances In Impact Digital Media Championship Tournament

The latest participant has advanced in the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Tournament. Fallah Bahh defeated Sam Beale in a match that aired on Impact! Plus, advancing to the six-way match to take place at Bound For Glory.

Bahh joins John Skyler and Crazzy Steve in the match, with three competitors left to go. Tomorrow will see Johnny Swinger vs. Jordynne Grace take place for a spot in the title match.

Today’s match will be available on YouTube tomorrow.