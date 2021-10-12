wrestling / News
Fallah Bahh Advances In Impact Digital Media Championship Tournament
October 12, 2021 | Posted by
The latest participant has advanced in the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Tournament. Fallah Bahh defeated Sam Beale in a match that aired on Impact! Plus, advancing to the six-way match to take place at Bound For Glory.
Bahh joins John Skyler and Crazzy Steve in the match, with three competitors left to go. Tomorrow will see Johnny Swinger vs. Jordynne Grace take place for a spot in the title match.
Today’s match will be available on YouTube tomorrow.
The Digital Media Championship tournament continues this week!
Tuesday – @sambeale23 vs. @FALLAH1
Wednesday – @swinger_johnny vs. @JordynneGrace pic.twitter.com/WedSNHHJTL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 11, 2021
