Fallon Henley Didn’t Grow Up With Wrestling, Says Total Divas Got Her Interested

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Fallon Henley said that she didn’t grow up as a fan of wrestling and didn’t get into it until watching Total Divas years later. The E! reality series featured several women from the WWE roster at the time, including the Bella Twins, Alexa Bliss and more.

Henley said: “So I was never somebody who grew up watching wrestling. It just wasn’t in my household. I didn’t really have any friends or family that were super into it. And it’s something I kind of found while I was in college … Not gonna lie, ‘Total Divas’ brought me into it, but from there, I started watching ‘NXT,’ ‘SmackDown,’ [and] ‘Raw,’ on a regular basis. Every single week, I was there at the TV, ready to go. From there, I was like, ‘This is what I want to do.’“