Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx Get Stable Name On WWE NXT

Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx are an official stable, dubbing themselves Fatal Influence on this week’s NXT. The trio of heels have been teamed up for several weeks as they take issue with the Division 1 Athletes who have come into NXT of late, and Tuesday’s show saw them explain their issues with those talent.

The three talked about how Henley and Jayne came up together and that Jazmyn is the only one who understands that they’re leaders of the women’s division and take their wisdom. They dubbed themselves with the new stable name at the end of the vignette.

WWE filed to trademark the stable name last week.