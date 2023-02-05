Fallon Henley & Kiana James Win Women’s Tag Team Titles At NXT Vengeance Day

The second title match at WWE NXT Vengeance Day resulted in new champions as Fallon Henley and Kiana James won the titles. The two defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance when Henley pinned Carter, thanks to James cheating behind her back.

This ends the reign of Carter and Chance, the longest in NXT history, at 187 days. They previously won the belts on August 2, 2022. This is the first reign for Henley and James, a relatively new tag team. You can follow along with our live coverage of Vengeance Day here.