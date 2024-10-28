Fallon Henley Wins Women’s North American Title At NXT Halloween Havoc, Zaria Takes Out Fatal Influence

Fallon Henley defeated Kelani Jordan to win the North American Title in a Gauntlet Match at NXT Halloween Havoc, but ran afoul of Zaria post-match. Jordan faced all three members of Fatal Influence in a Gauntlet Match on Sunday’s PPV, defeating Jazmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne before battling Henley. Nyx and Jayne got involved in the final match and Henley took advantage to get the pin.

After the match, Henley and Fatal Influence said the statement was made before the lights went out and Zaria’s entrance played. Zaria appeared behind the three and wiped them out. You can see highlights from the match and post-match below.

This marks Henley’s first singles title run in NXT and ends Jordan’s inaugural reign at 141 days. Jordan became the first champion at NXT Battleground in June.