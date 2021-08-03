wrestling / News

Fallout From Sasha Banks’ Attack Teased For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

August 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Sasha Banks Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks’ attack on Bianca Belair will see some fallout on this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE posted a new promo for Friday’s episode which focuses on Banks’ attack on Belair to end last Friday’s episode, along with reaction from Roman Reigns after he ended up in a WWE Universal Championship match against John Cena at SummerSlam against his will.

You can see the video below. Smackdown airs Friday on FOX.

