Fallout From Sasha Banks’ Attack Teased For This Week’s WWE Smackdown
Sasha Banks’ attack on Bianca Belair will see some fallout on this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE posted a new promo for Friday’s episode which focuses on Banks’ attack on Belair to end last Friday’s episode, along with reaction from Roman Reigns after he ended up in a WWE Universal Championship match against John Cena at SummerSlam against his will.
You can see the video below. Smackdown airs Friday on FOX.
