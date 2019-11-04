Falls Count Anywhere Match Added To MLW Blood and Thunder

Major League Wrestling has announced that there will be a Falls Count Anywhere match between Jimmy Havoc and Mance Warner at Blood and Thunder this Saturday. Here’s the press release:

Falls Count Anywhere! Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner to battle all over Orlando this Saturday

Special 4:00 bell time! Buy tickets starting at $20 at MLWtickets.com

Ol Mancer is heading to the Sunshine State in his new ’93 Chevy truck … but Mancer won’t be riding Splash Mountain as he looks for some southern-friend retribution against Jimmy Havoc in a bout where both men can take the fight literally anywhere from inside the ring to the swamps of Kissimmee.

ORLANDO — MLW today announced a Falls Count Anywhere Match: Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner at MLW: Blood & Thunder at GILT Nightclub in Orlando, Florida on November 9. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

The event has a special matinee bell time of 4:00pm with doors opening at 3:00pm to the general public.

Following Jimmy Havoc’s violent post match attack on Mance Warner at SuperFight (Watch), Major League Wrestling fast-tracked a one-on-one falls count anywhere encounter for MLW’s return to Orlando this Saturday night.

England’s Most Dangerous Man has violent intentions as he readies for carnage in an unpredictable falls count anywhere clash. Having put Warner in the hospital in September, Havoc has become a bitter nemesis inflicting uncanny damage to the Bucksnort brawler. Now, the two are set to tangle in a state well known for its brawlers dating back to the 1970s.

Will Havoc’s dark shadow grow larger over MLW? Will Mance Warner once and for all vanquish the sinister Havoc? Will two wild wrestlers battle throughout SeaWorld? Find out live November 9 when MLW returns to Orlando.

Ticket prices range from $20-$50 with a limited number of Platinum Packages also available.

This event is an all ages event.

There is no dress code for this event but bring your signs as cameras will be rolling for MLW FUSION on beIN SPORTS.

Media and miscellaneous inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]

Signed thus far for this card:

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE!

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

FIRST-TIME EVER ENCOUNTER!

Low Ki vs. Timothy Thatcher

WOMEN’S DIVISION BOUT

Zeda Zhang vs. The Spider Lady

Mystery Box Battle Royal

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich • World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • The Dynasty • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • World Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart • Brian Pillman Jr. • Zenshi and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLWgo.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 3:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 4:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT GILT NIGHTCLUB:

GILT is Orlando’s largest upscale nightclub and considered one of the city’s top high-end destinations. Recently undergoing a $1.5 million renovation, GILT is a state-of-the-art venue.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.