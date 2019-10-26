wrestling / News
Falls Count Anywhere Match Announced For Raw
– WWE has announced a Falls Count Anywhere match for this week’s episode of Raw. Erick Rowan will face Seth Rollins in a non-title Falls Count Anywhere match on the show, which takes place on Monday from St. Louis, Missouri.
The match joins the previously-announced Kairi Sane vs. Becky Lynch match and “Divorce Court” edition of the King’s Court featuring Lana and Rusev on the show, which is the final Raw before Crown Jewel next Thursday.
The announcement reads:
With a Universal Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Crown Jewel looming in the distance, Seth Rollins will get to try his hand at the ruthless stipulation opposite one of Raw’s newest monsters.
As revealed on FS1’s WWE Backstage show, the Universal Champion will go one-on-one with Raw draftee Erick Rowan in a Falls Count Anywhere Match this Monday, potentially giving The Beastslayer a chance to work out the kinks as he barrels toward his horrifying foe at WWE Crown Jewel.
The match also carries a certain kind of poetic significance. In what feels like another lifetime, Rowan was a disciple of Wyatt’s. And although the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion has since broken away from any and all subjugation to become his own kind of nightmare, Rollins might gain the mental edge that he sorely needs if he can defeat Rowan prior to squaring off against the Superstar who has pushed him to the brink of his sanity. Tune in to Raw this Monday, live at 8/7 C on USA Network, to see who prevails.
