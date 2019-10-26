Falls Count Anywhere Match Announced For Raw

– WWE has announced a Falls Count Anywhere match for this week’s episode of Raw. Erick Rowan will face Seth Rollins in a non-title Falls Count Anywhere match on the show, which takes place on Monday from St. Louis, Missouri.

The match joins the previously-announced Kairi Sane vs. Becky Lynch match and “Divorce Court” edition of the King’s Court featuring Lana and Rusev on the show, which is the final Raw before Crown Jewel next Thursday.

The announcement reads: