Falls Count Anywhere Match Official For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Last night after the main event of AEW Beach Break, Kenny Omega issued a tag team challenge for next week’s Dynamite. He said that he would team with KENTA against Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a Lights Out Falls Count Anywhere match. The match is now official (without the Lights Out stipulation, it seems) and will be the main event of next week’s episode. Here’s the updated lineup
* Falls Count Anywhere: Kenny Omega & KENTA vs. Jon Moxley & Lance Archer
* TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Joey Janela
* Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
* Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed
After last night’s classic main event + the shocking ending, @kennyomegamanx issued the challenge & @AEW GM @tonykhan has made the match for next week’s #AEWDynamite Wednesday Feb 10, Falls Count Anywhere, World Champion Kenny Omega & KENTA v. @JonMoxley & Lance Archer! @AEWonTNT https://t.co/3qXSLdqrWh pic.twitter.com/vEWbwz1kjW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021
