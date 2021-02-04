Falls Count Anywhere Match Official For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Last night after the main event of AEW Beach Break, Kenny Omega issued a tag team challenge for next week’s Dynamite. He said that he would team with KENTA against Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a Lights Out Falls Count Anywhere match. The match is now official (without the Lights Out stipulation, it seems) and will be the main event of next week’s episode. Here’s the updated lineup

* Falls Count Anywhere: Kenny Omega & KENTA vs. Jon Moxley & Lance Archer

* TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Joey Janela

* Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi

* Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed