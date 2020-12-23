Family Claims Negligence By Los Angeles & California in Shad Gaspard’s Death

Shad Gaspard’s widow has filed court documents on Monday against Los Angeles, L.A. County and the state of California claiming negligence in the death of the WWE alumnus. The L.A. Times reports that Siliana Gaspard has filed a claim against the governments alleging that their negligence and the dangerous condition of public property were responsible for Gaspard’s passing.

Gaspard passed away in mid-May after he and his son were among a group of swimmers caught in a rip current that dragged them 200 feet from the shore. Lifeguards assisted them, but Gaspard insisted that they save his son first. He was pulled underwater by a wave and was not seen again until his body was discovered on May 20th, three days later.

Siliana Gaspared alleges that there were insufficient signs on the beach warning about the dangers of swimming ther and that the lifeguards were both understaffed and undertrained, as well as not bringing the proper equipment. Siliana claims that while the lifeguards did rescue her son, they “left Shad Gaspard in the water to die.”

The lawsuit has not yet been officially filed but was brought in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of herself and her son. She is seeking unspecified damages as well as burial costs.