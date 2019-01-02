WWE News: Fan-Made 2018 ‘Future Endeavors’ Video Online, Xavier Woods Wishes All Elite Wrestling Luck

– The annual fan-made WWE “Future Endeavors” video has been released, looking at 2018’s departures from the company. YouTuber mangler989 released the latest in his annual videos, which recaps those stars who parted way with the company in the previous year. This year’s includes the likes of Enzo Amore, Rich Swann, Abbey Laith, Big Cass and Neville, and can be seen below:

– Xavier Woods posted to his Twitter account, sending good vibes to the All Elite Wrestling crew after the announcement yesterday of the promotion’s formation: