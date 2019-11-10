wrestling / News

AEW News: Note on Fan That Threw Beer At MJF, Brandi Rhodes Tweet

November 10, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
MJF AEW Dynamite 10-2-19

– As you may have noticed, a fan threw a beer at MJF during AEW Full Gear. That fan was ejected shortly after the incident.

– Brandi Rhodes tweeted the following after her match at AEW Full Gear: “It is written. @MeanQueenK and I will scalp that little bitch.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MJF, Ashish

Spotlight

More Stories

loading