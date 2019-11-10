wrestling / News
AEW News: Note on Fan That Threw Beer At MJF, Brandi Rhodes Tweet
November 10, 2019 | Posted by
– As you may have noticed, a fan threw a beer at MJF during AEW Full Gear. That fan was ejected shortly after the incident.
The guy who threw the beer at MJF has been ejected #AEWFullGear
— Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) November 10, 2019
– Brandi Rhodes tweeted the following after her match at AEW Full Gear: “It is written. @MeanQueenK and I will scalp that little bitch.”
It is written. @MeanQueenK and I will scalp that little bitch.
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 10, 2019
