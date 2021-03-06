wrestling / News
Fan Buys Jacket Vince McMahon Wore At Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration At Thrift Store
A wrestling fan made a hell of a find recently, buying the suit jacket Vince McMahon wore for Triple H’s 25th anniversary celebration at a thrift store. The reddit used posted pictures to Twitter of the jacket, which he said he bought for $45 at a thirft store in Florida.
The pictures show the inner tag for the jacket, which reveals it was bought at Richard’s of Greenwich in Greenwich, Connecticut. A separate tag says that it was made by Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna and says “exclusively for VKM.” It was made in February of 2019.
McMahon wore the jacket on the April 24th, 2020 episode of Smackdown, when he came out at the end to roast Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The fan noted, “For reference I’m 5’11, 185 and I look like a child in it. Just sharing because it’s one of the cooler thrift store finds I’ve had.”
Found Vince McMahon’s Jacket Today. He’s Absolutely Jacked. from r/SquaredCircle
