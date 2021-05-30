Fan Campaign For Mia Yim To Go to Smackdown Goes Viral

Fans of Mia Yim’s want to see her on th main rosrer debut, and they got a hashtag trending toward that end. The hashtag, #WeWantMiaYim, started a few days ago but ramped up heavily recently. The push has Yim’s fans looking for her to make her first appearance on SmackDown. You can see some of the posts below.

Yim has been off TV since RETRIBUSION broke up in the buildup to WrestleMania 36.

100% behind the #WeWantMiaYim movement, the HBIC‘s talent and voice is sorely needed! @MiaYim was one of the best women in #WWENXT, dynamic, strong and fierce as hell. She deserves this support! #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/RONPCWzYo0 — The Reel Show (@TheReelshowfm) May 30, 2021

I recently got back into wrestling because of

Mia Yim. Now I don't get to see who I'm actually here for. #WeWantMiaYim pic.twitter.com/1vh24iL8pz — Koopa (Rip DMX) (@RespectTheLogo) May 30, 2021

Years back I found out about the badass @MiaYim and ordered a compilation of her matches and was in awe, given the chance she’d light the smackdown roster competition on 🔥🔥 #WeWantMiaYim @WWE — GentZilla (@ChivalrousArts) May 30, 2021

People who i want to see back in ring?@MiaYim She got my interest through the last Months and i love the complette presence when she is where she belongs! Inring! I hope there will be a comeback soon! One which is more than just jobbing.#WeWantMiaYim #SmackDown — Katy McRae, Aka Rachel The Dragon Black? (@legitMcRae) May 30, 2021

#WeWantMiaYim WWE needs to make her debut happened — Aieshia Parker 🥰🥰🥰 (@AieshiaParker5) May 30, 2021