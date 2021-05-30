wrestling / News

Fan Campaign For Mia Yim To Go to Smackdown Goes Viral

May 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Fans of Mia Yim’s want to see her on th main rosrer debut, and they got a hashtag trending toward that end. The hashtag, #WeWantMiaYim, started a few days ago but ramped up heavily recently. The push has Yim’s fans looking for her to make her first appearance on SmackDown. You can see some of the posts below.

Yim has been off TV since RETRIBUSION broke up in the buildup to WrestleMania 36.

