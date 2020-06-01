Fan Claims He Was Blocked By Chris Jericho on Twitter After Making Black Lives Matter Video

A black fan on Twitter, going by the handle @SpotCallerz, claimed today that he was blocked by Chris Jericho on the social media service after making a video concerning Black Lives Matter. The video in question explains what the movement is and what it means to him as a black wrestling fan.

He wrote: “Wow, just realized I got blocked by Chris Jericho for making THIS video! This is ridiculous. To think I ever looked up to the guy. What a disappointment.”

It should be noted that Jericho has been retweeting posts that are against racism and supportive of the protests, but then he also replied to a Black Lives Matter hashtag on Instagram with #AllLivesMatter. So it’s unclear exactly where he stands on the issue.

You can see the tweet and the video below.