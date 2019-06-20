wrestling / News
Fan Club Demand For NJPW Tokyo Dome Shows High, No Floor Seats Were Available
June 20, 2019
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while tickets aren’t on sale to the public at this time, fan club tickets to NJPW’s Tokyo Dome shows on January 4-5, 2020 are said to have a very high demand. A fan club lottery was held this week for first tickets and those were involved have claimed that “nobody” was able to get floor seats for either show. The demand was high last year as well, but fan club members were at least able to get floor seats if they wanted. In this case, most who wanted the floor only got the lower deck of the stadium.
A ticket outlet with fan club memberships said that in order for this to happen, orders had to be up ten times (and that was estimating conservatively) from last year.
