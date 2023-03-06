Fan Ejected For Throwing Watter Bottle During AEW Revolution Main Event

A fan was ejected from the arena during the main event of AEW Revolution for throwing a water bottle to the arena floor. During the AEW World Championship match on Sunday’s PPV, the crowd began chanting “You F**ked Up” during the match as something began happening in the audience.

According to PWInsider, the chant was directed at the fan, who threw the water bottle far enough that it hit the arena floor. He was found and ejected from the arena by security. No word on why the water bottle was thrown.