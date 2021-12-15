Fan Reportedly Ejected From Last Week’s AEW Dynamite After Posing as an Extra

A fan was reportedly ejected from last week’s AEW Dynamite after he pretended to be an extra and got backstage. Fightful Select reports that the fan was allowed backstage by the UBS Arena’s security (not AEW security) after he posed as an extra for the show.

The fan made his way into the AEW locker room and sat in Dax Harwood’s seat. When he was informed of that, he apologized and tried to say he was an extra again before moving to a seat that belonged to Blade.

The outlet reports that it quickly became evident to people that there was something wrong here, and they questioned the person while he was putting on some “Jeff Hardy-style” armbands. He stated he was trained by Jeff Hardy, who does not train people (and the outlet has confirmed that Hardy didn’t train him). He also was unable to identify who would have hired him as an extra, naming someone who doesn’t do that. He also claimed to be a friend of Taz’s, which one talent said was “clearly not true.”

MJF and Dax Harwood then quickly ejected him from the locker room and took him to someone who said he had previously been kicked out of an AEW show in Boston in October.

There is no heat on AEW security as it wasn’t their responsibility and instead was arena security’s job.