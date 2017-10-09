Fan Footage Captures Different Angles of Shane McMahon’s Hell in a Cell Cage Dive

– Fans have posted their videos of Shane McMahon’s match-ending cage dive in the main event of Hell in a Cell. You can check out the videos below, which show alternate angles of the dive.

McMahon dove at Owens from the top of the cage, only to have Sami Zayn pull Owens to safety off of the announcer’s booth. Owens won the match after Shane had to be taken out on a stretcher.