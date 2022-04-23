wrestling / News
Fan Gets Nightmare Family Tattoo After Cody Rhodes Likes His Tweet
As we previously reported, a fan said that if Cody Rhodes liked his tweet, he’d get a tattoo of the Nightmare Family logo on his finger. Instead, he got a bigger version on his hand. Cody Rhodes saw the tweet and seemingly welcomed him into the family. You can see the exchange below:
If @CodyRhodes likes this, i’ll tattoo his logo on my finger
— (•̀ᴗ•́)و CCKAlexx (@CCKAlexx) April 13, 2022
APPOINTMENT HAS BEEN MADE FOR NEXT THURSDAY WHEN IM OFF WORK! ✨👏🏻
— (•̀ᴗ•́)و CCKAlexx (@CCKAlexx) April 13, 2022
And if my artist says it won’t look best on my finger then i’ll get it done somewhere on my hand/arm but it’ll get done lmao
— (•̀ᴗ•́)و CCKAlexx (@CCKAlexx) April 14, 2022
ADRENALINE
IN MY BONE
HAND TATTOO OF
CODY RHODES@CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/hQ1IUVzivc
— (•̀ᴗ•́)و CCKAlexx (@CCKAlexx) April 23, 2022
Nightmare Fam❗️ https://t.co/lPeGzdahir
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 23, 2022
