Fan Gets Nightmare Family Tattoo After Cody Rhodes Likes His Tweet

As we previously reported, a fan said that if Cody Rhodes liked his tweet, he’d get a tattoo of the Nightmare Family logo on his finger. Instead, he got a bigger version on his hand. Cody Rhodes saw the tweet and seemingly welcomed him into the family. You can see the exchange below:

If @CodyRhodes likes this, i’ll tattoo his logo on my finger — (•̀ᴗ•́)و CCKAlexx (@CCKAlexx) April 13, 2022

APPOINTMENT HAS BEEN MADE FOR NEXT THURSDAY WHEN IM OFF WORK! ✨👏🏻 — (•̀ᴗ•́)و CCKAlexx (@CCKAlexx) April 13, 2022

And if my artist says it won’t look best on my finger then i’ll get it done somewhere on my hand/arm but it’ll get done lmao — (•̀ᴗ•́)و CCKAlexx (@CCKAlexx) April 14, 2022