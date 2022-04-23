wrestling / News

Fan Gets Nightmare Family Tattoo After Cody Rhodes Likes His Tweet

April 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Cody Rhodes 4-18-22 Image Credit: WWE

As we previously reported, a fan said that if Cody Rhodes liked his tweet, he’d get a tattoo of the Nightmare Family logo on his finger. Instead, he got a bigger version on his hand. Cody Rhodes saw the tweet and seemingly welcomed him into the family. You can see the exchange below:

