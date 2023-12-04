wrestling / News

WWE News: Fan Jumps The Rail at WWE Live Event, Note on Recent Corporate Layoffs, Liv Morgan Appears At Lambeau Field

December 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that a fan jumped the guardrail at last night’s WWE live event in Newark, DE. The fan was reportedly trying to get to Grayson Waller, who insulted them before the match. Security managed to stop them put him back over the rail, before he was ejected from the show.

– The website also notes that most of WWE’s corporate layoffs last week were in departments that weren’t previously hit with firings back in September.

– Liv Morgan represented WWE at the Green Bay Packers game yesterday at Lambeau Field. She led “Roll Out the Barrel” during the second half and later gave a WWE Championship belt to Aaron Jones. You can find photos here.

